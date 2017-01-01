Accountants
2 min readAccountantsWhat is notes payable?
Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the matching principle in accounting?
It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in
2 min readAccountantsWhat is hurdle rate?
The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner
3 min readAccountantsWhat does general ledger mean?
Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting
2 min readAccountantsWhat is ABC analysis?
Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis
3 min readAccountantsWhat is a checking account?
A checking account is an important part of everyday banking
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a certificate of deposit?
Could a certificate of deposit be the right savings tool for you?
2 min readAccountantsWhat does budget variance mean?
When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key
2 min readAccountantsWhat are operating expenses?
The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the market risk premium?
Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
2 min readAccountantsWhat is inventory turnover ratio?
Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock
2 min readAccountantsProfitability index formula and template
Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the accumulated depreciation formula?
Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula
2 min readAccountantsAnalysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance
2 min readAccountantsHow to create an accounts receivable template
Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is regression analysis?
Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis
2 min readAccountantsWhat are tests of control in auditing?
Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding the gross margin formula
Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is the Equity Method of Accounting?
Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works
2 min readAccountantsWhat is vertical analysis?
Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements
2 min readAccountantsWhat are accounting policies?
Accounting policies dictate how to prepare financial statements