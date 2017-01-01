Skip to content
2 min readAccountants

What is Geometric Mean?

Learn how to calculate returns on financial assets

2 min readAccountants

What is notes payable?

Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.

2 min readAccountants

What is the matching principle in accounting?

It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in

2 min readAccountants

What is hurdle rate?

The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner

3 min readAccountants

What does general ledger mean?

Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting

2 min readAccountants

What is ABC analysis?

Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis

3 min readAccountants

What is a checking account?

A checking account is an important part of everyday banking

2 min readAccountants

What is a certificate of deposit?

Could a certificate of deposit be the right savings tool for you?

2 min readAccountants

What does budget variance mean?

When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key

2 min readAccountants

What is the market to book ratio?

Find out how valuable your business looks

2 min readAccountants

What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min readAccountants

What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min readAccountants

What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min readAccountants

Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min readAccountants

What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min readAccountants

Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min readAccountants

How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min readAccountants

What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

2 min readAccountants

What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min readAccountants

What are tests of control in auditing?

Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit

2 min readAccountants

Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

2 min readAccountants

What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?

Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works

2 min readAccountants

What is vertical analysis?

Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements

2 min readAccountants

What are accounting policies?

Accounting policies dictate how to prepare financial statements