Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Accountants

2 min readAccountants

What is an internal audit?

An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.

2 min readAccountants

What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

2 min readAccountants

What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min readAccountants

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

3 min readAccountants

An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate hedge ratio

Learn more about how hedge ratios work and how to calculate them, right here

3 min readAccountants

Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

2 min readAccountants

What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

2 min readAccountants

What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min readAccountants

How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min readAccountants

What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

2 min readAccountants

What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readAccountants

What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min readAccountants

What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min readAccountants

What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

2 min readAccountants

What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

2 min readAccountants

What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Revenue Recognition?

Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”

2 min readAccountants

What Is the Net Sales Formula?

The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate Marginal Cost

Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.

2 min readFinance

What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

3 min readAccountants

What Are Assets in Accounting?

How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.