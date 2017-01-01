Accountants
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an internal audit?
An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is reserve accounting?
Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose
2 min readAccountantsWhat is operating leverage?
Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed
2 min readAccountantsHow can aging of accounts receivable help your business?
Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health
3 min readAccountantsAn Accounting Cycle Guide
The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.
2 min readAccountantsHow to calculate hedge ratio
Learn more about how hedge ratios work and how to calculate them, right here
3 min readAccountantsIncome Statement
Income statements are one of the most important financial documents
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Absorption Costing?
Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide
2 min readAccountantsWhat Are Accrued Liabilities?
Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for
2 min readAccountantsHow to Improve Your Billing Process
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
2 min readAccountantsWhat are basic accounting adjusting entries?
Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period
2 min readAccountantsWhat is bank reconciliation?
Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Financial Audit?
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an onerous contract?
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back
2 min readAccountantsWhat is frequency distribution?
Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here
2 min readAccountantsWhat is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?
Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?
Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the liquidity coverage ratio?
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Revenue Recognition?
Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is the Net Sales Formula?
The formula for net sales can provide a clearer picture of your firm’s revenue.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Calculate Marginal Cost
Get the lowdown on the importance of the marginal cost formula.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Revenue Run Rate?
Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
3 min readAccountantsWhat Are Assets in Accounting?
How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.