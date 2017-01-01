Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Accountants

2 min readAccountants

Discount factor table and definition

Learn how to create a discount factor table, and what it’s used for

3 min readAccountants

What is mark to market in accounting?

How could mark to market in accounting be useful for your business?

2 min readAccountants

Residual Value: What is it and how to calculate it

Learn about the benefits of residual value and how to calculate it.

2 min readAccountants

What is the Personal Property Security Register (PPSR)?

Find out everything you need to know about the PPSR

2 min readAccountants

What is the time period principle?

Learn how the time period principle in accounting works with GoCardless

2 min readAccountants

What does incremental budgeting mean?

Learn about incremental budgeting, advantages, and disadvantages

2 min readAccountants

What is tax effect accounting?

What is tax effect accounting?

2 min readAccountants

What is a basis point?

Discover what basis points are and how to use this unit of measurement

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate your Sell-Through Rate

The importance of sell-through rate for retailers, and how to calculate yours.

2 min readAccountants

What is the High-Low Method?

Is the high-low method a useful financial tool for your business?

2 min readAccountants

What is Distributed Ledger Technology (DST)?

Distributed ledger technology looks set to revolutionise record-keeping.

2 min readAccountants

What is the theory of constraints and how can it help my business?

Does the theory of constraints enable managers to push for greater efficiency

2 min readAccountants

What is apportionment?

Find out what apportionment is and why it can be useful with this handy article.

2 min readAccountants

What is the book-to-bill ratio?

Everything you need to know about the book-to-bill ratio.

3 min readAccountants

What is Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)?

What is business process re-engineering (BPR) and why is it important ?

2 min readAccountants

What is a clearing account?

Clearing accounts: What they are and how they can help your business?

2 min readAccountants

How to create a common-size income statement

What is a common-sized income statement and how can it form business decisions?

2 min readAccountants

What is a compensating balance?

What is a compensating balance and when might you need or want one?

2 min readAccountants

What is the Luhn Algorithm?

Learn how the Luhn Algorithm verifies credit cards and other number sequences

2 min readAccountants

What is inherent risk?

Learn how to determine inherent risk and its effects on overall audit risk

2 min readAccountants

The cost principle: What is it and how to use it effectively

Learn more about cost principle and its application in business

2 min readAccountants

What is the Price-to-Book ratio?

Find out how the price-to-book ratio can be a useful tool for your business

2 min readAccountants

What is Sensitivity Analysis?

Find out about sensitivity analysis in our comprehensive guide

2 min readAccountants

What is an EBITDA margin?

Learn everything you need to know about an EBITDA margin in our detailed guide