Top 5 Recurring Billing Platforms

Recurring billing software is an important tool for subscription-based companies as it ensures the effective management ofrecurring invoices and payments. The kind of companies that typically require recurring billing platforms include gyms and streaming services, both of which employ asubscription-based business model.

In this post, we’ll take you through some of the best recurring billing platforms available in the UK today.

Top 5 recurring billing software

1. Chargebee

Chargebee is a cloud-based accounting solution great for businesses of various sizes and across different industries, including media and ecommerce. The solution comes with features for subscription management, automated invoices, payment management, as well as customised report generation. There is also an option to set up automatic dunning emails to help businesses collect late payments.

A more unique feature of the platform is its ability to localise and translate content according to a user’s location. There is also an option to track cart and checkout abandonment, so that businesses can use analytics to reduce abandonment rates.

Chargebee offers its services via a monthly subscription. Up to your first 80k in revenue, the service is completely free. From there, plans start at 249 GBP/month.

2. Stripe

Stripe Billing is another cloud-based solution which utilises unified APIs and tools to enable businesses to manage payments online.

Stripe Billing offers a number of functions for managing subscriptions, storing debit and credit card information and making direct payouts to user bank accounts.

The platform also provides solutions for mobile and web payments, specifically tailored for developers.

Stripe Billing supports payments via international debit cards, credit cards and accepts a wide range of currencies. Other notable features include PCI compliance aid, automated invoices and instant payment acceptance.

With Stripe, pricing is usage-based and flexible depending on sales volume. For a starter plan, businesses pay 0.5% per transaction.

3. QuickBooks

QuickBooks is an accounting software which helps make tax as easy as possible, as well as offering all the features a business needs in order to accept recurring payments.

With features for bookkeeping, payrolls, invoice management, financial reporting, expense tracking and tax management, QuickBooks is the perfect solution for handling the financial side of a business.

The software is easy to navigate, and there is excellent customer support available to users at all times. At the time of writing, small businesses can take advantage of a deal of 6 months subscription to the service for only 3 GBP.

4. Xero

Xero is an accounting software tailored to both small and growing businesses.

The platform sets small businesses up with expert advisors who can provide business owners with visibility regarding their financial situation — an excellent tool for new business owners.

As the solution is web-based, the software can be accessed from any device with internet connection. Features of the software include cash flow management, invoice management, online billing and expense report generation.

Xero also offers round the clock user support and can be integrated with a number of other systems, including GoCardless and Vend.

Xero offers a starter plan at 12 GBP/month — an ideal option for self-employed individuals and sole traders. Plans for growing businesses, meanwhile, start at 26 GBP/month.

5. Sage 50

Sage 50cloud Accounts is a software with an extensive range of financial management and accounting tools. Suitable for SMEs, the platform provides key insights into financial operations through its real time reporting and built-in dashboard, as well as an array of accounting features such as general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivables, cash management, and of course, recurring billing.

At the time of writing, a 3-month free trial is available for the Sage Business Cloud Accounting plan, while standard and professional plans come with a free 30 days trial.

Recurring payments with GoCardless

When it comes to collecting recurring payments — and one-off payments, for that matter — GoCardless can save businesses time and money.

When setting up recurring invoices with GoCardless, businesses obtain the consent of customers to take the payments directly from their bank accounts by Direct Debit. As payments are pull-based, i.e. initiated by businesses, the risk of late payments is drastically reduced. This saves businesses time which is usually spent dunning and sending out reminders, as well reducing cash flow issues that result from late payments.

GoCardless also integrates seamlessly with its partners Chargebee, QuickBooks, Sage and Xero.

