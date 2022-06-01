Hairdressing Software With Invoice Management

For decades, hairdressing and beauty salons operated on a cash-in-hand basis. However, this historically led to accounting difficulties, potential compliance issues and liquidity bottlenecks. Many of your salon’s customers prefer not to use cash in the digital age, with only 21% of UK consumers citing it as their prefered payment method.

With the right accounting platform, hair salons can accept payments online using a range of methods. They can also streamline the invoicing process, get paid faster, and avoid unnecessary transaction fees with the right accounting software and payment service provider.

What is hair salon accounting software?

Hair salon accounting software enables busy salon owners to simplify and automate their accounting and bookkeeping processes.

These applications are commonly available for both computers and mobile devices. Whenever a salon receives a batch of new products, the salon owner can log the expenses quickly and easily, taking a picture of the receipt and storing it automatically. No more storing receipts in bulging envelopes. Some also combine accounting features with booking capabilities and detailed analytics, providing an all-in-one platform to manage and grow your business.

They are often designed to integrate seamlessly with major bookkeeping and invoice management platforms like Xero and Quickbooks, transferring figures between platforms automatically. They are typically cloud-based, making it easy for salon owners and mobile hairdressers to update their records on the go. They are also highly scalable, meeting the needs of self-employed sole traders and national chains. So salon owners don’t need to worry about replacing their platforms as they grow.

Invoicing for hair services

Salon owners, especially single owner-operators, can’t afford to waste time on admin. They need to spend as much time as possible with their clients. This means limiting the amount of time they spend generating invoices and chasing payments.

Hair salons often invoice clients at the point of booking with a detailed breakdown of services required and an explanation of terms of payments. Salons may invoice on a 50/50 basis– meaning 50% of the fee is paid at the point of booking and the remaining 50% is paid after the appointment. This can insulate salons against lost earnings in the event of a last-minute cancellation and help to better facilitate cash flow.

Salon owners can quickly add established services to a ready-made invoice template for faster invoicing, giving them more time to do what they do best.

Payments can also be tracked and reconciled automatically, greatly reducing anxiety and admin.

Hairstylist invoice template

Most hair salon accounting platforms will enable you to create and send invoices using their interface. However, if you’re looking for an invoice template to help get you started, we have a simple invoice template for hair stylists that our users can download. You can see and download it here.

Getting the best out of your hairdressing software

GoCardless offers seamless integrations with over 300 partners, making it the perfect accompaniment to your choice of hair salon accounting software.

With GoCardless, salons can collect invoice payments straight from their customer's bank accounts, saving them the fees associated with credit and debit card payments. GoCardless users pay fees of just 1%, capped at a maximum of £2 per transaction.

GoCardless customers typically get paid 47% faster, easing cash flow and reducing the time wasted chasing payments. It can be used for one-off and recurring payments, with a seamless transition of debit mandates from other providers.

We can help busy salon owners enhance the capabilities of their hairdressing software by reducing fees, simplifying the invoicing process, streamlining admin and helping you get paid faster.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team needs to deal with. Find out how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.