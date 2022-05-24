If you run a massage therapist business, then getting paid by your clients is of paramount importance. Accounting software for massage therapists can help to turn the invoicing, billing and payment process from one which is long and laborious to one which is quick and simple. Instead of spending hours of each working day dealing with facts and figures, the right massage billing software will enable you to maintain cash flow through your business while leaving you free to deliver the services your clients desire.

Massage therapy billing software

Despite the name, massage therapy billing software can do much more than simply make sure your bills go out on time. Solutions such as Vagaro,Cliniko,Square Appointments and Wellness Living include a range of time and labour saving features such as:

creating a customised website

invoicing

automated scheduling of regular appointments

managing clients

scheduling, booking and managing appointments

sending out email reminders

dealing with electronic payments

The last of these — dealing with payments — is particularly important. The best massage therapy practice management software can keep virtually every aspect of your practice running smoothly, but if the invoices you send out aren’t paid on time, running your business will become difficult, if not impossible. Here at GoCardless, we’re all too aware of these problems, and our own research shows that 1 in 6 of the invoices sent out by SMEs of every kind remains unpaid after 90 days. For a business such as a massage therapist, which is likely to be sending separate invoices to multiple individual clients, delays of this kind aren’t justified.

Working with GoCardless

If you work with GoCardless then the equation which governs the speed with which you get paid is instantly flipped. GoCardless payments of an agreed amount can be taken from a customer on an agreed date, changing the emphasis from push based payments (i.e, the customer is in control) to pull-based payments which put the business firmly in charge.

You’ll be able to see exactly how much is owed to your business, by whom, and on what dates the payments will arrive. Knowledge is power, and knowledge of this kind will empower you to plan for the future of your business with the security of a firm foundation of regular and reliable income to build upon.

Suppose you opt to utilise massage therapy billing software. In that case, GoCardless integrates with more than 300 partners, including invoicing software like Xero and Quickbooks, which means that your payment platform operates front and centre across your business.

Instant Bank Pay

Massage therapists operating within the UK or Germany can also make use of Instant Bank Pay, the GoCardless solution for collecting one-off payments from customers’ bank accounts through the power of open banking.

Previously, paying for a one-off massage therapy session might have been time-consuming to pursue, particularly for what is likely to be a relatively small amount. Multiple one-off payments can quickly add up to a significant sum. However, with GoCardless in place, this significant sum will be making its way to your bank account quickly and smoothly without being chased up on multiple occasions.

