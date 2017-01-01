By Nicki Cho — Nov 2017 — 1 min read

This month we launched our first ever e-Guide for fitness business owners in partnership with teamup. We spoke to 283 independent fitness business owners to find out how they run their business, what they’re looking to achieve in the next year and what their biggest obstacles are.

Unsurprisingly, business growth was top of mind for our respondents, and they identified marketing and admin as two of the biggest challenges.

GoCardless and our partner teamup are all about reducing admin and automating manual processes, to free you up to do more of what you love – running your business. As you grow, this becomes even more important.

With this in mind, we’re holding a webinar discussion on 12 December to help you tackle head on the challenges of admin, payment collection and marketing, as you look to scale your business:

Ben Davis from Fitness Marketing Agency will be giving tips on Facebook marketing (including how to master Messenger bots)

GoCardless' Nicola Anderson will be talking about how you can simplify your payment collection and slash the time you spend on admin

Tim Green from teamup will discuss how business management systems can help you keep your growing business under control

Tom Marien from One Element, who will share his experiences and lessons learned while growing his own fitness business

You don’t want to miss it! (Sign up here)

And if you’ve only got time for a quick read, why not check out this quick guide, highlighting some of the key things to consider when scaling your business, to avoid compromising performance, efficiency or revenue.

If you're interested in learning more about how you can best manage payments, you can also find some useful advice in our guide to maximising your payment method performance.

And if you'd like to hear from someone who's been there, watch the video below to see Geoff Stewart from Momentum Training discuss his experiences of using GoCardless and teamup to reduce admin.

We hope you enjoy the resources!