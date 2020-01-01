On-demand webinar: How to scale up your fitness business
Speakers:
Tom Marien, One Element Tim Green, teamup Nicola Anderson, GoCardless
So you've got your fitness business up and running and now you want to take it to the next level, but what exactly does this involve? More classes? More members? New locations? And what are the key things you need to bear in mind as you grow, to make sure you don’t compromise efficiency, performance or revenue?
In this 30 minute webinar, you’ll learn:
How to slash admin time by automating how you collect payments from members
How business management software will help you keep control
Top tips from a local fitness business owner with 500 members