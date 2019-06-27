GoCardless
3 min readGoCardlessGet paid via instalments with GoCardless for Xero
Today we’re making it even easier to collect payment for your Xero invoices.
2 min readTechnologyMigrating To TLSv1.2: What you need to know
Find out about new security changes to our API.
4 min readGoCardlessRisk at GoCardless: A conversation with Chief Risk Officer, Erez Mathan
Hear from our CRO, Erez Mathan, on his vision for the Risk team at GoCardless.
3 min readPayments4 ways GoCardless reduces the complexity of collecting recurring payments
How GoCardless helps your business take payments more simply
3 min readPayments3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success
How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
4 min readGoCardless5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
How GoCardless helps your business save money.
4 min readGoCardlessXerocon London 2019: Key takeaways
Discover our key takeaways from Xerocon London 2019.
1 min readGoCardlessHow we use Github Token Scanning to check for API key exposure
Why we are using Github Token Scanning and what it means for you.
3 min readGoCardlessGo borderless: GoCardless launches the first global network designed for recurring payments
Complete with foreign exchange, powered by Wise for Business.
3 min readGoCardlessPress release: GoCardless launches first global network for recurring payments
Bolstered by a partnership with Wise.
1 min readGoCardlessUpdate: What Brexit means for GoCardless – and our customers
An update on how GoCardless is fully prepared for any potential Brexit outcome.
1 min readGoCardlessAnnouncing our partnership with subscription billing platform, Recurly
Find out more about our newest software partnership.
1 min readGoCardlessGoCardless now powers more than 50,000 businesses worldwide
Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO, reflects on 2019 and a new milestone.
1 min readGoCardlessGoCardless is hitting the road: see you at the Xero NZ Roadshow 2019
See you at one of seven events across New Zealand.
1 min readGoCardlessHow Customer Success can help you reach your long-term goals
How does the Customer Success team help businesses make the most of GoCardless?
2 min readGoCardlessA focus on our Customer Onboarding team
A day in the life of Onboarding Manager, Katie Gouyette.
1 min readGoCardlessGoCardless celebrates National Customer Service Week 2019!
This week-long event recognises great customer service, and we're celebrating.
1 min readGoCardlessIntroducing ACH payments with GoCardless
GoCardless now supports ACH payments in the US
2 min readGoCardlessPartnering with Xero to fix the payments problem in New Zealand
Find out about our work with Xero in New Zealand.
4 min readGoCardlessCreating a global onboarding experience
How we built our onboarding programme and the results in employee engagement.
3 min readGoCardlessTrack flaky specs automatically using this simple tweak in RSpec builds
Find out more about this recent project from our Summer Hackathon.
1 min readGoCardlessDocuSign expands payment offerings in Europe with GoCardless
Find out how DocuSign is using GoCardless to power subscription payments.
2 min readGoCardlessUpdate on service disruption: 27 June, 2019
What happened and what are we doing about it?