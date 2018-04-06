GoCardless
2 min readPaymentsSwitching Direct Debit provider - A guide for gym owners
Transferring your Direct Debit mandates from one provider to another is easy using the bulk change process.
4 min readGoCardlessHow to get more customers using GoCardless: a guide for window cleaners
Practical tips from window cleaner business owners on how to encourage your customers to pay by Direct Debit.
WebinarGoCardlessOn-demand webinar: Getting started with GoCardless for Xero
Watch our free webinar and learn how integrating GoCardless with your Xero accounting software can improve your cash flow and save you time.