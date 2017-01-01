Skip to content
FAQ Fridays – our new video series

By Chloe DormandSep 20181 min read

We’ve taken the questions we get asked most often and called on our GoCardless experts to answer them on camera... Introducing FAQ Fridays!

Every Friday, someone from the GoCardless team will answer one of your questions about all things Direct Debit and GoCardless – from payment timings, to explaining GoCardless to your customers.

To kick things off, Rachel from our Partnerships team answers: ‘What is the difference between standing order and Direct Debit?’

We want to hear from you – whether you want to know about using Direct Debit for invoice payments or practical tips for getting customers to pay by Direct Debit, [get in touch](mailto:content@gocardless.com?subject=FAQ Fridays) and we’ll answer your questions in an upcoming video.

