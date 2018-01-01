Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesGoCardless

Growing our payments network: launching Canada

By Paul ConnorDec 20181 min read

As 2018 draws to an end, we’re excited to announce that GoCardless users can now take Pre-Authorised Debit payments in Canada, bringing the total number of countries in our growing global payments network to 30.

This means that our customers can increasingly use GoCardless to take recurring payments from their end users wherever they happen to be around the world. Great news for organisations with global footprints!

We’re committed to expanding our global payments network so that businesses based anywhere can collect payments from anywhere, and in any currency.

Having already launched in Denmark, Australia and New Zealand this year, our launch to Canada represents an important step towards this goal, being the first North-American Direct Debit scheme available through GoCardless, with our planned launch in the USA due to take place in 2019.

To find out more about taking payments in Canada, take a look at our guide here.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.