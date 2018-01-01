Growing our payments network: launching Canada

By Paul Connor — Dec 2018 — 1 min read

As 2018 draws to an end, we’re excited to announce that GoCardless users can now take Pre-Authorised Debit payments in Canada, bringing the total number of countries in our growing global payments network to 30.

This means that our customers can increasingly use GoCardless to take recurring payments from their end users wherever they happen to be around the world. Great news for organisations with global footprints!

We’re committed to expanding our global payments network so that businesses based anywhere can collect payments from anywhere, and in any currency.

Having already launched in Denmark, Australia and New Zealand this year, our launch to Canada represents an important step towards this goal, being the first North-American Direct Debit scheme available through GoCardless, with our planned launch in the USA due to take place in 2019.

To find out more about taking payments in Canada, take a look at our guide here.