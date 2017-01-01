FAQ Friday – What notifications will your customers get from GoCardless?
By Chloe DormandOct 20181 min read
If you’re collecting Direct Debit payments in the UK, you’re required by Bacs to send notifications to your customers.
At GoCardless, we take care of this – sending fully compliant notifications on your behalf.
But what notifications will customers get from GoCardless and when?
In this week’s FAQ Friday, Support Manager, Steph, runs through exactly what customer notifications GoCardless send and when your customers will receive them.
We want to hear from you – [get in touch](mailto:content@gocardless.com?subject=FAQ Fridays) and we’ll answer your questions in an upcoming video.
