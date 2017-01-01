Skip to content
FAQ Friday – How to explain GoCardless to your customers

By Chloe DormandSep 20181 min read

We’re back with our second FAQ Friday.

We often get asked about the best way to explain GoCardless, and the benefits to your customers of paying by Direct Debit. So this week, we hear from Product Marketing Manager, Paul, with his top three things to say:

  1. Introduce GoCardless - Who GoCardless are, what GoCardless do and why it’s your preferred payment method
  2. Explain how easy it is to pay through GoCardless – Your customers can set up the payment in minutes
  3. Reassure them with the Direct Debit Guarantee - Their payments are protected, and a refund guaranteed for payments taken fraudulently or in error

We want to hear from you – [get in touch](mailto:content@gocardless.com?subject=FAQ Fridays) and we’ll answer your questions in an upcoming video.

