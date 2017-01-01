Skip to content
FAQ Friday – How often can you collect payments with GoCardless?

By Chloe DormandOct 20181 min read

Direct Debit collection dates and payout timings vary depending on your provider. Some offer flexible collection dates, where others offer a restricted number of collections days – meaning your payouts come at set intervals too.

So, how often can you collect payments with GoCardless?

In this week’s FAQ Friday, Partnerships Manager, Matt, talks us through how payment collections work with GoCardless, and when you will receive your payouts.

Direct Debit timings with GoCardless

