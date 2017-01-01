GoCardless Partner Meetup: Working closely to improve customer experience

By Rachel Astall — Jul 2018 — 2 min read

GoCardless partners with hundreds of software providers to allow businesses to take payment by Direct Debit, and manage other elements of their business through one integrated system.

These integrations span all manner of industries including: accounting, CRM, subscriptions, billing, and membership management. And thousands of merchants are already seeing the benefits that come from integrating Direct Debit through GoCardless with their existing software or integrating GoCardless when they start using a new platform.

A few weeks ago, we invited our partners to the GoCardless office for our first meetup. We shared our vision with talks from our CEO, Hiroki and Director of Product, Duncan; and listened as our partners shared their experience of working with GoCardless, and how they think the integrations can be developed to better serve our joint customers.

At GoCardless we work closely with our partners to ensure that our integrations run seamlessly and add value for customers. We regularly meet with our partners to talk roadmaps and priorities. As Ben Johnson, Fintech Business Development Manager at Xero explains: “We get together with GoCardless really regularly to talk about new products or ways we can communicate the offering to our customers.”

Why does GoCardless integrate with other software?

When our customers use GoCardless through partner software, they can automate payments, without having to learn a new system – payments can be managed easily in the same place they manage other areas of the business, be it accounts, bookings or scheduling. This saves time and eliminates payments admin like manual reconciliation, and gives our customers a clearer real-time view of cash flow.

For your customers, it means one clear system and an easy way to pay. They don’t need to remember to set up a bank transfer each month or update card details when one expires.

At our meetup, Product Director, Duncan Barrigan gave our partners a sneak peak at our product roadmap, including what we are doing with Open Banking and our progress towards our mission of creating a global payments network.

For our partners, integrating GoCardless allows them to offer a best-in-class Direct Debit solution from within their product. Ultimately we help partners win new customers, keep existing ones and introduce a new revenue stream.

How do I use GoCardless through a partner?

Already using GoCardless? You can connect your existing GoCardless account and import any mandates to one of our partner integrations. Visit our Support Centre for more information on specific partners.

If you are new to GoCardless, you can sign-up here. As you set up your account, you will be given the option to integrate with our partners.

Alternatively, you can visit our partner page, which lists the majority of our partners and allows you to integrate directly.

If you’d like to become a GoCardless Partner, visit our partner with us page to find out more.