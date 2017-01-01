Skip to content
FAQ Friday – Can you use GoCardless with your existing finance software?

By Chloe DormandNov 20181 min read

Did you know that GoCardless integrates with major accounting and billing software in the UK, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, KashFlow, Zoho and more?

These integrations allow you to process Direct Debit payments from within your existing accounts on these platforms and bring with it a host of other benefits, which can help your business run more efficiently.

In this week’s FAQ Friday, Partnerships Manager, Myles, talks through 3 ways that integrating GoCardless with your billing software can help your business.

