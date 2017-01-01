FAQ Friday – What is involved when switching to GoCardless from another Direct Debit provider?
By Chloe DormandNov 20181 min read
Switching Direct Debit provider can be a daunting prospect, so for this week’s FAQ Friday, we asked Onboarding Analyst, Costa, to explain exactly what the process involves.
We want to hear from you – [get in touch](mailto:content@gocardless.com?subject=FAQ Fridays) and we’ll answer your questions in an upcoming video.
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.