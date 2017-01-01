Skip to content
Reinforce your brand with custom payment pages

By Paul ConnorAug 20181 min read

We’re really excited to announce further improvements to your GoCardless account. From today, you’ll be able to add more branding to the payment experience your customer sees.

What's changing?

You can now easily customise your GoCardless sign-up pages and notification emails with your brand logo and colours, to help give payments a consistent brand style.

What's available to me?

  • Standard plan - Add your company logo to both the sign-up page your customer sees & the notification emails they receive from GoCardless.

  • Plus plan - Create branded payments using your company logo and brand colours. (Plus get your organisation name to appear on your customer’s bank statements).

  • Pro plan - Build a fully bespoke and integrated payment experience. Design and build your own payment pages that you’ll host directly within your site. Plus write and send all your own email content.

