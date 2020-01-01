Mar 2020 — 1 min read

In these uncertain times, we realise that businesses and people are having to review their subscriptions. We have therefore added a new feature to make it easier for merchants using GoCardless to pause multiple customer subscriptions in one go, rather than cancelling them. The subscriptions can then be resumed when times are better.

This hopefully gives you one less thing to worry about and manage right now, and will help you to retain customers and easily restart subscription payments at a future date.

The feature is available through our API, or can be activated by contacting our Customer Support team. It will soon be available for businesses that access GoCardless via the dashboard, and for our partners that want to integrate it into their platforms.