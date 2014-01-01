Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

GoCardless

4 min readGoCardless

Syncing Postgres to Elasticsearch: lessons learned

2 min readGoCardless

Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless

We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.

1 min readGoCardless

Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period

1 min readGoCardless

Using ES6 Modules with AngularJS 1.3

2 min readGoCardless

How to move customers to GoCardless

There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.

2 min readGoCardless

GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company

1 min readGoCardless

PayPal vs GoCardless

We’ve put together a super simple table pitting GoCardless against PayPal on criteria like customer support, cost and international reach.

3 min readGoCardless

Building APIs: lessons learned the hard way

2 min readGoCardless

Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations

2 min readGoCardless

Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless: now taking payments across the eurozone

2 min readGoCardless

The GoCardless AngularJS Style Guide

2 min readGoCardless

gc-http-factory: an easier way to work with APIs in Angular

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless Open House - Tuesday 26th August

2 min readGoCardless

Australia should’ve won the 2014 World Cup (if it was based on Direct Debit use)

GoCardless

Have you seen our amazing new How to page?

5 min readGoCardless

Getting started with the GoCardless PHP library

1 min readGoCardless

Generate new API App Secrets

2 min readGoCardless

Accounting software integrations with GoCardless

2 min readGoCardless

How a one word change increased product demo conversions by 139%

1 min readGoCardless

Exciting news from the Foundation of Hearts

1 min readGoCardless

More choice of payment dates within Sage

1 min readPayments

Four things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless payouts are now even faster

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales