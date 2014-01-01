Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesGoCardless

Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period

By Charlotte RobinsonDec 20141 min read

Over Christmas and New Year there are extra Bacs non-processing days so make sure you don’t get caught out by submitting your files as early as possible. To help you out we’ve put together a helpful guide to the last date you’ll need to submit payments by if you need the payment to arrive in your account by a specific date:

GoCardless support hours

Our support will be running normal business hours other than on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day:

  • Monday 22nd December – Normal business hours

  • Tuesday 23rd December – Normal business hours

  • Wednesday 24th December – Normal business hours

  • Thursday 25th December (Christmas Day) – CLOSED

  • Friday 26th December (Boxing Day) – CLOSED

  • Monday 29th December – Normal business hours

  • Tuesday 30th December - Normal business hours

  • Wednesday 31st December (New Year’s Eve) - Normal business hours

  • Thursday 1st January (New Year’s Day) – CLOSED

If you have questions about any of the above email us at help@gocardless.com.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.