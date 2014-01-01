Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period

By Charlotte Robinson — Dec 2014 — 1 min read

Over Christmas and New Year there are extra Bacs non-processing days so make sure you don’t get caught out by submitting your files as early as possible. To help you out we’ve put together a helpful guide to the last date you’ll need to submit payments by if you need the payment to arrive in your account by a specific date:

GoCardless support hours

Our support will be running normal business hours other than on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day:

Monday 22nd December – Normal business hours

Tuesday 23rd December – Normal business hours

Wednesday 24th December – Normal business hours

Thursday 25th December (Christmas Day) – CLOSED

Friday 26th December (Boxing Day) – CLOSED

Monday 29th December – Normal business hours

Tuesday 30th December - Normal business hours

Wednesday 31st December (New Year’s Eve) - Normal business hours

Thursday 1st January (New Year’s Day) – CLOSED

If you have questions about any of the above email us at help@gocardless.com.