Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period
By Charlotte RobinsonDec 20141 min read
Over Christmas and New Year there are extra Bacs non-processing days so make sure you don’t get caught out by submitting your files as early as possible. To help you out we’ve put together a helpful guide to the last date you’ll need to submit payments by if you need the payment to arrive in your account by a specific date:
GoCardless support hours
Our support will be running normal business hours other than on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day:
Monday 22nd December – Normal business hours
Tuesday 23rd December – Normal business hours
Wednesday 24th December – Normal business hours
Thursday 25th December (Christmas Day) – CLOSED
Friday 26th December (Boxing Day) – CLOSED
Monday 29th December – Normal business hours
Tuesday 30th December - Normal business hours
Wednesday 31st December (New Year’s Eve) - Normal business hours
Thursday 1st January (New Year’s Day) – CLOSED
If you have questions about any of the above email us at help@gocardless.com.
