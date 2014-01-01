Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesGoCardless

GoCardless: now taking payments across the eurozone

By Charlotte RobinsonOct 20141 min read

Here at GoCardless, we're on a mission to simplify recurring payments and today we took one step to bringing that even closer.

We are excited to announce, that at 10.45pm GMT today GoCardless added the ability to take payments from across the eurozone through our European payments beta.

ey-eef-map-2014

That makes us the first business to offer UK and Euro denominated payments all through one simple integration. As usual, you can take these payments through GoCardless using our dashboard or by integrating with our API.

Equally important, we're bringing this feature to you with no extra costs or set-up fees; just our standard pricing of 1%, capped at €2. The eagle-eyed among you may notice that this is technically an even better deal than our UK pricing (with the cap at €2, instead of £2): you're welcome!

We've built our European payments product to the EU's Single European Payments Area regulations (or SEPA for short). If you want to know more about the SEPA scheme, how it works and how its different to UK Direct Debit, you can read about it on our Sepa Direct Debit Guide

We currently only offer customer support in English though, so to collect payments from the eurozone, you need to be able to handle your customers' support queries if they are not in English. As usual we'll be on hand for you if you need any help, offering great levels of support to our merchants on both UK and Euro payments.

If you want to take recurring payments across the eurozone and you can offer support to your customers in their native language, then join our beta and simplify your recurring payments today!

Recurring payments across Europe just got simpler

Take payments across Europe

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.