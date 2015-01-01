Skip to content
We're making payouts faster

By Jacob ParginMay 20151 min read

Payments you collect via GoCardless will now reach you one working day faster.

We've been working with the banks to speed things up, and starting next week will be sending your GBP payouts as same-day payments. This means that payments will reach your bank account just two working days after your customer is charged.

We're always looking for ways to optimise our payment timings, and we'll keep you updated as we make further improvements!

