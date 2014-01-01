GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company

By Charlotte Robinson — Dec 2014 — 2 min read

We’re very proud today to be joining Tech City Uk's Future Fifty programme, a Government backed scheme supporting the UK’s most promising high growth start-ups scale and reach their full potential.

We’re in good company – previous Future Fifty participants have included Skyscanner, Graze, Swiftkey and Funding Circle while in this year’s cohort we’re joined by eleven other companies including Wise (previously TransferWise), JustGiving and Algomi. (Perhaps just as excitingly – we’re one of 7 Fintech companies selected which is fantastic news for the London Fintech scene!)

Philipp Stoeckl, director of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, said: “The new companies selected for the Future Fifty programme represent some of the nation’s most exciting and innovative digital businesses. The Future Fifty team looks forward to working closely with these new companies to help them reach the next stage of their growth journey. We also wish to congratulate the graduating companies who collectively have achieved outstanding and inspirational milestones.”

As a fast growing UK-based business (we’ve grown 600% year-on-year since launching), we're looking forward to being a part of this exciting network of peers, as well as getting support from the Future Fifty's private sector partners.

Our CEO and co-founder Hiroki Takeuchi commented: “Being selected for the Future Fifty is a real honour and something we’re thrilled to be part of. For a company that’s only two years old, it’s a massive achievement and we’re feeling very chuffed. We look forward to working with the Future Fifty team and seeing what can happen over the next year.”

Below is the full list of the other eleven companies:

Adzuna: Adzuna is a search engine for job ads that lists every job, everywhere.

Algomi: Algomi creates the network that enables all market participants to securely and intelligently harness data to make valuable financial trading connections.

busuu: busuu is the world’s largest platform for language learning providing interactive language courses, combined with social interaction with native speakers of the community.

JustGiving: JustGiving is the world’s social platform for giving, connecting causes with people who care.

LMAX Exchange: LMAX Exchange is the leading FCA regulated MTF for global FX trading and the UK’s fastest growing technology company.

Performance Horizon: Performance Horizon Group provides a world-class affiliate marketing and partner management platform that enables large enterprises to connect directly with their online and mobile publishers at scale, globally.

Qubit: Qubit empowers businesses to customise and optimise websites in real-time using qualitative and quantitative visitor data to deliver the right content to the right users at the right time.

Ratesetter: RateSetter is the one of the largest P2P lending platforms in the UK.

Rockabox: Rockabox provide a world leading content creation and distribution platform which hands control back to brands, agencies and publishers, helping them create, deliver and analyse video and rich media campaigns programmatically, at scale.

Wise (previously TransferWise): Wise is an international money transfer platform – it makes it up to 10 times cheaper to send money abroad compared to using a bank.

World Remit: WorldRemit is a global money transfer service – making sending simpler for friends and family in more than 110 countries.

For more visit: www.futurefifty.com