Stubby: better mocking of HTTP requests in client side tests
By Iain NashMay 20151 min read
Today we're open sourcing Stubby, a small library for stubbing client-side AJAX requests, primarily designed for use in front end tests. Stubby lets your implementation code make real HTTP requests which are intercepted just before they hit the network. This keeps your tests fast and easier to work with.
Example
Stubbing a request is done by creating an instance of Stubby and calling
stub:
var stubby = new Stubby();
stubby.stub({
url: '/users',
}).respondWith(200, ['jack', 'iain']);
Any
GET request to
/users will be matched to the above stub, and
['jack',
'iain'] will be returned. It is possible to match requests against headers, the
request body and query params. The Stubby
README fully documents the functionality
Stubby provides. The repository also includes examples of tests that use Stubby.
Why
To keep our implementation tests close to reality we wanted to avoid stubbing
any application code and instead stub the requests at the network layer. Stubby
uses Pretender, which replaces the native
XMLHttpRequest object, meaning our request stubs don't interact at all with
our application code.
JSON Schema Validation
Stubby provides an optional plugin for validating stubs against a JSON schema. When this is used, any stubs will be validated against the given schema, ensuring the URLs, parameters and request bodies stubbed are all valid. If they are not, the tests will fail. This helps us ensure our stubs are accurate and realistic, and prevents our tests falling out of date with our API. At GoCardless we've invested heavily in the JSON Schema specification for describing our API.
Getting Started
You can install Stubby with Bower:
bower install stubby
Or for further information and to report issues, you can check out Stubby on GitHub.
