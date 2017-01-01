Global payments
Connect
Add-ons
More
The cost-benefit analysis: A procedure used by businesses to assess the value of undertaking a project or making an important decision. Here's how you do one, and when and why you should.
GoCardless now supports ACH payments in the US
A guide to invoicing for Australian businesses, including how it works and best practices
Find out more about the expansion of our partnership with Zuora.
Find out about our work with Xero in New Zealand.
Here's how to get your tenants to pay rent on time
We surveyed 4000 consumers, this is what they said.
Before you undertake any business with a customer, whether they’re new or existing, you should clearly establish the terms and conditions of sale (T&Cs). They act as the agreed rules for everyone involved, to guide everyone to a mutually satisfying result.