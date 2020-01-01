Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesCash flow

On-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow

Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.

Scroll to learn more

In this webinar

Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.

Your speakers:

  • Mark Probert, Managing Partner, Cact.us

  • Nick Cole, CMO, Float

  • Rachel Astall, Head of Partnerships, GoCardless

  • David Tuck, Founder and CEO, Chaser

In this 40 minute webinar, you'll learn:

  • Tried and tested tactics for getting paid faster

  • How Chaser and GoCardless speed up the payment process

  • Tips for avoiding cash gaps in the future

  • How to use Float for cash flow forecasting

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.