Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesCash flow

The complete guide to optimising your accounts receivable

82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.

Scroll to learn more

Everything rests on cash flow. 82% of all businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future.

But how can you help your business fix cash flow? By fixing its entire accounts receivable. Our guide will help you do just that, by looking at two key areas of your accounts receivable:

  • How to optimise your processes

  • How to optimise your clients

We'll walk through what metrics to set, practical advice for instant results and take an in-depth look at how switching payment methods could transform the way you get paid.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.