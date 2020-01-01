Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

2 min readFinance

What is an inflection point?

Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival

2 min readBusiness Management

What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min readFinance

What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?

Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand

2 min readFinance

What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?

What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?

2 min readFinance

What are ordinary shares?

What are the pros and cons of investing in ordinary shares?

2 min readFinance

Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?

Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works

2 min readFinance

What is Hysteresis?

Learn how the prolonged effects of an economic turndown can affect job security

2 min readFinance

Annual Percentage Rate (APR) explained

How does the Annual percentage rate (APR) impact the amount you pay back?

2 min readFinance

What is net working capital?

Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital

2 min readFinance

What is operating income?

How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies

4 min readOpen banking

How small businesses can use Open Banking right now

Open Banking can help you in multiple ways. Here are 40+ apps to start.

2 min readFinance

What does ceteris paribus mean?

Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics

2 min readFinance

What is arbitrage?

Learn how arbitrage in trading can yield low-risk gains in rapid time

11 min readOpen banking

Open banking: Everything you need to know

Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.

2 min readFinance

What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min readFinance

What is double taxation?

Learn when and how double taxation is applied to business income

2 min readFinance

What is marginal tax?

Find out how the marginal tax rate system works and how to calculate it

2 min readFinance

What is investment tax?

Find out when you need to pay investment tax on stocks and shares

2 min readFinance

What is tax relief?

Find out more about deductions and allowances designed for tax relief

2 min readFinance

Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min readFinance

How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

2 min readFinance

What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min readFinance

What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min readFinance

What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales