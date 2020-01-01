Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

2 min readFinance

What is market volatility?

Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy

3 min readFinance

How to manage investment risk

What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification

2 min readFinance

What are growth funds?

From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options

2 min readFinance

Understanding corporate bonds

What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?

3 min readFinance

What is a hire purchase agreement?

A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully

2 min readFinance

What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

2 min readFinance

What is a Personal Guarantee?

Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?

3 min readFinance

The difference between a debit card and a credit card

Learn about the advantages of credit cards and how to make it work for you

2 min readFinance

What Is a Comptroller?

What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?

2 min readFinance

How to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation

Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations

3 min readFinance

Small business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021

Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year

2 min readFinance

What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income

2 min readFinance

What is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?

The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors

2 min readFinance

What is the Total Cost of Ownership?

Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership

2 min readTax

Do Charities Pay Tax?

Everything you need to know about charities and tax in the UK

3 min readFinance

What is a derivative: definition, types, and examples

Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.

2 min readFinance

What is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?

Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality

2 min readFinance

What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min readFinance

Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

2 min readFinance

How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

3 min readAccountants

How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

2 min readFinance

Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min readFinance

Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

2 min readFinance

What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales