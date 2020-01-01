Finance
2 min readFinanceWhat is market volatility?
Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy
3 min readFinanceHow to manage investment risk
What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification
2 min readFinanceWhat are growth funds?
From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding corporate bonds
What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?
3 min readFinanceWhat is a hire purchase agreement?
A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully
2 min readFinanceWhat Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?
Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Personal Guarantee?
Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?
3 min readFinanceThe difference between a debit card and a credit card
Learn about the advantages of credit cards and how to make it work for you
2 min readFinanceWhat Is a Comptroller?
What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?
2 min readFinanceHow to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation
Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations
3 min readFinanceSmall business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021
Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year
2 min readFinanceWhat is comprehensive income?
Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income
2 min readFinanceWhat is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?
The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Total Cost of Ownership?
Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership
3 min readFinanceWhat is a derivative: definition, types, and examples
Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?
Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality
2 min readFinanceWhat is comprehensive income?
Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.
2 min readFinanceBenefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy
Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.
2 min readFinanceHow to calculate the payback period
Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.
3 min readAccountantsHow to calculate tangible assets value
Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.
2 min readFinanceRecourse loan vs. non-recourse loan
Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit
Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Cash Advance?
Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs