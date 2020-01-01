Finance
3 min readFinanceRevolving credit: definition and examples
Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses
2 min readFinanceWhat is market value?
Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business
2 min readFinanceWhat is the stock exchange?
Find out what the stock exchange is and how trading works
2 min readFinanceExchange traded funds (ETF) explained
There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works
2 min readFinanceYear to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it
Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know
2 min readFinanceRefinance: definition and examples
What does refinance mean for you? Find out more about refinance rates
3 min readFinanceWhat is an index fund?
Discover the advantages and disadvantages of investing in an index fund
4 min readFinanceThe 5 best apps for business finance
Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease
2 min readFinanceQuantitative Analysis Explained
We explain (and hopefully simplify) the science of quantitative analysis.
2 min readFinanceWhat is the balance of payments?
What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Trust Account and How Does it Work?
Learn about banks that offer trust accounts and exactly what is a trust account
2 min readFinanceMarket Capitalisation: Definition and Examples
What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Meaning of Face Value?
What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!
3 min readFinanceHow the blockchain is impacting the financial sector
Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Volcker Rule?
What is the Volcker rule? And what does it mean for banks and their customers?
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Sunk Costs?
Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.
3 min readFinancePrice elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula
3 min readFinanceBull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy