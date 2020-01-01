Finance
2 min readFinanceIdentifying and Managing Financial Risk
Financial risk management strategies can help you minimise loss.
2 min readFinanceHow Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?
Learn how goodwill affects financial statements and impairment accounting
2 min readFinanceStandard Deviation in Finance
Standard deviation can tell you a lot about market risk. Here’s what to know.
2 min readFinanceWhat is an Escrow Account & How Does it Work?
We explain the meaning of escrow and what it means to have an escrow account.
2 min readFinanceWhat is Earmarking?
We explain the importance of earmarking for business money management.
2 min readFinanceThe Fundamentals of Corporate Finance
Learn how corporate finance works & the principles of corporate finance services
2 min readFinanceHow Does Bridge Financing Work
Learn about bridge financing & how it can provide short-term funds
2 min readFinanceWhat is Alphabet Stock?
Learn about Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc and the stocks available to buy
2 min readFinanceWhat is Contingent Liability?
Learn about contingency liabilities & how to report them in financial statements
2 min readFinanceHow Asset Financing Works
Learn how asset financing works & how it can help your business.
2 min readFinanceGuide to bank reconciliation (with a template)
What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting
2 min readFinanceA Guide to Peer-to-Peer Lending
Can peer-to-peer lending help your business? Read on to find out.
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding Your Credit Report
Learn more about what’s included in your credit report.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is a Guarantor?
Using a loan guarantor helps small businesses gain finances needing a deposit.
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding Capital Gains Tax
Here’s what every UK business needs to know about Capital Gains Tax!
2 min readFinanceEndowment Definition, Types and Taxation
We explain the different types of endowments and why they’re important for NPOs
3 min readFinanceHow to Build Business Credit
What do you need to give your business credit report a boost?
2 min readFinanceWhat is Dividend Yield?
A high dividend yield means earning more on your investment.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Limited Partnership?
Limited partnerships offer a number of advantages over general partnerships.
3 min readFinanceCurrent ratio vs. quick ratio
When should you use the current ratio formula and quick ratio formula?