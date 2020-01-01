Best Risk Management Software in 2021

There are many excellent risk assessment tools available so here we will look at ten of the best and highlight their key features. Many have overlapping functions, but there are also key differences that could determine which is better suited to your business.
1. Infinity
Infinity is a customisable risk management software with excellent organisation and functionality. One of the best features is the attributes you can assign to various risks to better understand them. The Infinite Boards function lets you manage a variety of risk strategies simultaneously with an extensive list of filters, groups and sorting options. There are also several tools for team collaboration that enable easy communication between colleagues.
Other notable features:
Drag and drop interface
Automatic data backup and recovery
Activity and progress tracking
Third-party integrations
Risk assessment templates
2. Project Risk Manager
The adaptable and easy to use Project Risk Manager helps you evaluate risks according to a set of predetermined impact factors and rank descriptions. This desktop-only app is a great tool for prioritising potential business risks. The customisable parameters and unlimited number of projects and risks can be managed simultaneously, complemented by Project Risk Manager’s deep functionality.
Other key features:
Smart search
Action alerts
Advanced data security
Automatic risk ranking
Offline availability
3. Acumen Risk
Acumen Risk features a relatively complex but intuitive interface that is highly functional once you are used to it. This app lets you calculate risks and manage your strategy for them, including planning for project delays and potential monetary losses. Acumen Risk will also suggest solutions to problems such as reducing, avoiding or transferring risks.
More risk management features:
Compliance management
Predictive analytics
Auditing
Specific risk management controls
Alerts and notifications
4. Pims Risk
This desktop software has been specially designed for the construction industry. It has specific functionality for construction, but its features can be used for the likes of IT risk management. Pims Risk can monitor every phase of a project and use detailed reports to assess each risk along the way.
Pims Risk features, including for IT risk management:
Operational risk management
Reputational risk management
Follow-up risk tracking
Data reporting
In-depth analytics
5. TrackMyRisks
If you require a lot of automation from your risk management software, then TrackMyRisks might be the best option. This app lets you automate repetitive tasks to free up your time for more interesting work. The multiple templates are easy to apply, but you can also create customised automation templates according to specific requirements.
Other notable features:
Encryption of all files
Document reminders and archiving
Unlimited users
Backup and virus scan
Compliance tracking
6. Opture
Opture is a well-rounded risk management software for managing risks across your entire company. It has an enterprise management and internal control system, and a multitude of compliance risk calculation tools. The features are comprehensive and include intuitive functionality and detailed data presentations. Risk categories include legal, reputational and operational.
Additional features of Opture:
Business process control
Alerts and notifications
Compliance management
Exceptions management
Auditing
7. Resolver
Resolver has been designed for use by larger companies rather than small businesses, although it can still be used by the latter. Its functions and features are heavily focused on risk planning and preparation. Resolver includes support for risk identification to recognise potential risks before a project begins. You can also enter particular objectives and requirements to have their risk calculated.
Resolver’s key features:
Audit trail
Corrective and preventive actions (CAPA)
Incident reports
Legal and operational risk management
Compliance and investigation management
8. IsoMetrix
The focus of the IsoMetrix risk management software is to centre the risk assessment data gathered from the whole company into one easy-to-use dashboard. Originally designed for businesses in the mining, oil and gas industries, its features also work well for firms in logistics and finances, and for IT risk management. If a lot of your business risk concerns environmental sustainability or occupational health and safety, then IsoMetrix will be ideal for you.
Other notable features:
Business continuity monitoring
Business process control
Compliance management
Legal and operational risk management
Predictive analytics
9. ProcessMAP
For versatility in your risk management software, look no further than ProcessMAP. It makes use of basic surveying techniques to assess risks by type to provide consistent results. ProcessMAP is good for teams and has excellent risk identification and evaluation features. It also integrates with Reviqo Apps, which itself features a variety of integrations for operational processes focused on environmental issues, health and safety.
Features include:
Two-way system integration
Prioritisation of hazards and risks
Trend monitoring
Report generation and forecasting
Action item tracking with alerts
10. Integrum
Integrum is a popular risk management software thanks to its versatility and highly customisable risk assessment system. It features documentable incident and investigation management and keeps the process of risk identification and evaluation easy to implement during any phase of a project. It also supports multiple integrations, including some outdated apps that many businesses still like to use.
Integrum’s additional features:
ISO standards management
Equipment management
Maintenance management
Complaint and compliance management
Graphical analyses
