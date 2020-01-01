Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

2 min readFinance

Endowment Definition, Types and Taxation

We explain the different types of endowments and why they’re important for NPOs

3 min readFinance

How to Build Business Credit

What do you need to give your business credit report a boost?

2 min readFinance

What is Dividend Yield?

A high dividend yield means earning more on your investment.

2 min readFinance

What is a Limited Partnership?

Limited partnerships offer a number of advantages over general partnerships.

2 min readAccountants

What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

3 min readFinance

Current ratio vs. quick ratio

When should you use the current ratio formula and quick ratio formula?

2 min readFinance

What is opportunity cost and how to calculate it

Discover the benefits of calculating opportunity cost

2 min readFinance

Calculating customer lifetime value

Create happy, long-term customers

2 min readFinance

Understanding pricing strategies

Find the best price for you and your customers

2 min readFinance

Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business

Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business

2 min readFinance

The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business

Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business

2 min readFinance

Why is Cash Flow Management Important?

We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs

2 min readFinance

Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses

We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers

2 min readFinance

10 essential financial terms to know

Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know

2 min readFinance

Guide to the compound interest formula

Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means

3 min readFinance

7 important financial ratios

3 min readFinance

What is deflation?

Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you

2 min readFinance

How fiscal policy impacts business

What is fiscal policy, and why is it important for businesses? Find out more

3 min readFinance

How to value a business

A business valuation helps you whether you’re buying, selling, or investing

3 min readFinance

Introduction to macroeconomics

Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business

3 min readFinance

Understanding microeconomics

Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory

2 min readFinance

Is impact investing profitable?

What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?

2 min readFinance

Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples

Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy

3 min readFinance

Introduction to behavioural economics

Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.