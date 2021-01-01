Skip to content
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min readFinance

Top SBA Lenders for 2021

Here are the top SBA lenders around for your loan needs

2 min readFinance

Best factoring companies 2021

Discover the best invoice factoring companies for your business

3 min readFinance

How blockchain technology is revolutionizing online transactions

Blockchain technology helps e-commerce businesses save time, money and resources

3 min readFinance

Tax equity definition

Tax equity financing helps drive sustainable development. Here’s how

2 min readFinance

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

How does the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation protect your money?

2 min readFinance

What is the Rule of 78?

Through the Rule of 78, recurring revenue is more accurately accounted for

2 min readFinance

What Is a Loan Covenant?

Loan covenants outline all of the terms and conditions surrounding a loan

3 min readFinance

What is decentralized finance (DeFi)?

Decentralized finance creates a more trustworthy and accessible financial system

3 min readFinance

What Is Impact Investing?

Positive change is as important as profit when it comes to impact investing

2 min readFinance

What is qualified small business stock?

QSBS gives investors the opportunity to gain capital while paying zero tax

2 min readFinance

Sales forecasting and why it matters for your business

Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business

2 min readFinance

The cash ratio and what it tells you about your business

Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business

2 min readFinance

Why is Cash Flow Management Important?

We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs

2 min readFinance

Benefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses

We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers

2 min readFinance

10 essential financial terms to know

Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know

2 min readFinance

Guide to the compound interest formula

Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means

3 min readFinance

7 important financial ratios

3 min readFinance

What is deflation?

Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you

3 min readFinance

Introduction to macroeconomics

Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business

3 min readFinance

Understanding microeconomics

Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory

2 min readFinance

Is impact investing profitable?

What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?

2 min readFinance

Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples

Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy

3 min readFinance

Introduction to behavioural economics

Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers

