2 min readFinanceFlat Rate vs. Hourly Rate
Discover the pros and cons to charging a flat rate vs. hourly pay rate.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Sundry Expenses?
Create a system for tracking sundry expenses on financial statements.
3 min readFinanceWhat Is a Tender Offer?
Could a tender offer be a wise investment? Find out how it works.
3 min readFinanceHow Does Commercial Finance Work?
From mortgages to business loans, discover the types of commercial finance.
3 min readFinanceFICO Score vs. Credit Score
Knowing what sets FICO scores apart will help you secure financing from lenders
2 min readFinanceBookkeeping Basics for SMEs
What is bookkeeping and why is it important for small businesses?
3 min readFinanceWhat Is an Independent Variable?
Understanding independent variables helps you identify strengths and weaknesses
3 min readFinanceWhat Are Regression Statistics?
Understanding how different variables interact will help you plan for the future
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Deferred Compensation?
What is the advantage of nonqualified deferred compensation plans? Find out.
3 min readFinancePaycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
Apply for PPP loan forgiveness to get your business back on its feet.
3 min readFinanceHow to Consolidate Debt
Lower your monthly bills by finding out how to consolidate debt.
2 min readFinanceOperating Budgets For Small Businesses
Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget
2 min readFinanceHow Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?
Learn how goodwill affects financial statements and impairment accounting
3 min readFinanceWhat Is Wage Garnishment?
Can you stop wage garnishment? Learn what your options are.
3 min readFinanceHow to Compare Travel Credit Cards
Compare fees, sign-up bonuses, and rewards of the best travel credit cards.
2 min readFinanceWhat is key person insurance?
Can key person insurance protect your company’s future?
2 min readFinanceBest life insurance policy for small businesses
Learn a little more about life insurance policies for SMEs
2 min readFinanceMeasuring your company’s financial health
Make sure your business is fit for purpose
3 min readFinanceWhat Is a Shareholders’ Agreement?
As a shareholder, you want to be clear on what rights you’re entitled to.
2 min readFinanceTop 5 Ways to Build Credit for Your Business
Build your business credit with our 5 handy tips.
2 min readFinance5 Types of Financial Statements
Learn more about some key documents you need to know about
2 min readFinanceSmall Business Grants for Women
Grants create new opportunities for female business owners.
3 min readFinanceHow to Get a Business Credit Check
Here’s how to find your company’s credit check score.