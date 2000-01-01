Skip to content
What Are Alternative Investments?

Define alternative investments and alternative investment strategies.

2 min readFinance

Asset Classes Explained

Asset classes provide investors with a means to diversify their portfolio.

2 min readFinance

How to Pay Off Debt Fast?

How to pay off debt fast using a debt calculator

4 min readFinance

Pros and Cons of Variable vs. Fixed Rate Loans

Do you need a variable or fixed rate loan? Find out, right here.

2 min readFinance

Russell 2000 Index

Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages.

2 min readFinance

Multiple Linear Regression (MLR) Definition

Discover how the multiple linear regression model can help your business.

2 min readFinance

What Is Price Skimming?

Price skimming: boom or bust? Read on to find out.

2 min readFinance

What Is the IRS Form 4868?

IRS Form 4868 grants an automatic six-month extension for tax returns.

2 min readFinance

Understanding Cost Benefit Analysis

Check out our cost benefit analysis definition and examples.

3 min readFinance

Balloon Payment Definition and Examples

What is a balloon payment and how does it work?

2 min readFinance

Understanding the Rule of 70

What is the rule of 70, and how can it help you make better investments?

2 min readFinance

What Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?

Which deductions are considered when calculating adjusted gross income?

2 min readFinance

What Does Per Capita Mean?

Discover the meaning and uses of per capita in business and finance reports.

3 min readFinance

Unsecured Loan Definition

Could an unsecured loan be right for you? Learn who’s eligible and the benefits.

2 min readFinance

What Are Confidence Intervals?

Learn how confidence intervals are used in statistics for greater accuracy.

2 min readFinance

Return on Investment (ROI) Definition

Figuring out how to calculate ROI can help with all investment decisions.

2 min readFinance

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

What is MACD, and how can it put you on the right track with investing?

2 min readFinance

Basic Attention Token Definition

BAT coin could change the face of digital advertising. Here’s how it works.

2 min readFinance

Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference

We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters

2 min readAccountants

What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

2 min readFinance

Interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRL)

Find out how to streamline your VA home loans with the best IRRRL rates

2 min readFinance

3 min readFinance

What Is MSCI EAFE?

Understand MSCI EAFE and what it means on the stock market.

3 min readFinance

What Is IRS Form 1099?

Both employers and contractors need to be aware of IRS 1099 requirements.

