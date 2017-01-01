Finance
3 min readFinancePositive vs. Negative Working Capital
Discover the differences between positive vs. negative working capital.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Special Purpose Financial Statements?
Learn about SPFS and how new changes might affect you.
4 min readFinanceGeneral Purpose Financial Statements
Financial statements that give you vital information for operating a business.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Correspondent Banking?
Correspondent banking facilitates international payments. Here’s how it works.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Gearing Ratios?
Find out more about the most common financial leverage ratios in our guide.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Notional Value?
Discover the notional value meaning and how to calculate it here.
2 min readFinanceAccrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters
2 min readFinanceNon-resident corporate taxes in Australia
Australia corporate tax rates depend on your residency status
2 min readFinanceWhat is a commodity?
Commodity prices have a direct impact on the Australian economy
2 min readFinanceWhat is inflation rate?
What is the current inflation rate in Australia, and why does it matter?
3 min readFinanceWill a Stock Market Crash Happen Again?
When will the stock market crash again? Learn to recognise the signs.
3 min readFinanceEconomic Recession Definition
Economic recessions are cyclical, but they don’t always have to spell disaster.
2 min readFinanceDefinition of Modus Operandi in Business
Gain greater understanding of a business by looking at its modus operandi.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is An Amortising Loan and How Does It Work?
amortising loans allow borrowers to pay in equal instalments over time.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an Accounting System?
We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses
2 min readFinanceA Guide to Non-Financial Assets for Small Businesses
Learn about non-financial assets within asset management
2 min readFinanceWhat is the private sector?
The private sector includes all for-profit businesses. Here’s why it’s important
3 min readFinanceWhy Do Small Businesses Need Financial Modelling?
Take your business to the next level with financial modelling. Here’s how.
2 min readFinanceHow to navigate the Australian Payments Network
The Australian Payments Network has published a guide for new fintech companies
2 min readFinanceAussie Forex checklist for traders
Set up currency trades more efficiently with an Aussie Forex checklist
2 min readFinanceOperating Budgets For Small Businesses
Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget
2 min readFinanceHow Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?
Learn how goodwill affects financial statements and impairment accounting