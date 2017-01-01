Finance
2 min readFinanceLaissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples
Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy
3 min readFinanceIntroduction to behavioural economics
Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers
2 min readFinanceStagflation: definition, causes, and examples
When inflation coincides with a stagnant economy, it’s called stagflation
2 min readFinanceWhat does it mean to be a blue chip?
Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed
3 min readFinanceFinancial instruments: definition and examples
What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses
3 min readFinanceHow does recession impact businesses?
Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive
3 min readFinanceMutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples
What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know
3 min readFinanceRevolving credit: definition and examples
Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses
2 min readFinanceWhat is market value?
Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business
2 min readFinanceExchange traded funds (ETF) explained
There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works
2 min readFinanceYear to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it
Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know
2 min readFinanceRefinance: definition and examples
What does refinance mean for you? Find out more about refinance rates
3 min readFinanceWhat is an index fund?
Discover the advantages and disadvantages of investing in an index fund
4 min readFinanceThe 5 best apps for business finance
Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease
2 min readFinanceQuantitative Analysis Explained
We explain (and hopefully simplify) the science of quantitative analysis.
2 min readFinanceWhat is the balance of payments?
What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?
2 min readFinanceMarket Capitalisation: Definition and Examples
What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Meaning of Face Value?
What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!
3 min readFinanceHow the blockchain is impacting the financial sector
Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works
3 min readFinanceGuide to SaaS revenue recognition
Discover how the revenue recognition principle works in accounting