Finance
2 min readAccountantsHow to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.
4 min readCash flowCash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples
Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.
3 min readFinanceA small business guide to merchant services
Learn more about the best merchant services for small businesses in Australia.
3 min readSubscriptionWhat does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.
3 min readPaymentsA guide to merchant accounts for small businesses
Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.
3 min readFinanceSmall business guide to building the balance sheet
What is a balance sheet is & what does it tell you about your financial health?
2 min readFinanceCan I charge interest on late payments?
How much interest can I charge on overdue invoices in Australia. Find out here.
2 min readFinanceHow to write an invoice email
Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.
PDFRetentionThe SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.
PDFFinanceThe ultimate payments cheat sheet for SaaS leaders
Optimise your payments strategy to drive changes in key business metrics like Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value, with this cheat sheet for Australian businesses from GoCardless and ChartMogul.
2 min readPayments5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit
Many businesses choose to automate payment collection through Direct Debit: but what exactly is the benefit?
PDFAccountantsPricing 101: A guide for accountants
Top tips to help you build a winning pricing strategy for your firm.
7 min readPaymentsHow to set up Direct Debit – a guide for small businesses in Australia
The small business perspective on Direct Debit – how Direct Debit can help your business, the advantages and disadvantages and how to get started.
PDFCash flowGetting paid on time: Free e-Guide for SMBs
The ultimate guide to getting paid on time for SMBs in Australia. We guide you through practical, low-cost, high-impact tactics that will reduce your average payment times and debtor days.
2 min readFinance6 hacks to stop you wasting time on payment collection
Payment collection is a major source of admin for any SMB. Claim back the time with these business hacks.
2 min readGrowthTop admin-busting tips for SMBs
Small business admin is a headache for any busy entrepreneur. But there are ways to minimise the pain, speed up processes and improve business performance.