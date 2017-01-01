Finance
2 min readFinanceInvoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a billing cycle?
Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.
2 min readFinanceWhat is annual contract value (ACV)?
Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.
2 min readAccountantsAccounts payable: everything you need to know
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Calculate Principal Payment
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
2 min readFinanceWhat is capital budgeting?
Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.
3 min readFinanceWhat are intangible assets?
Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.
2 min readFinanceThe importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.
3 min readFinanceHow does EBITDA help with financial management?
EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.
3 min readFinanceHow to implement value-based pricing
Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.
3 min readGlobal PaymentsTop 10 international payment gateways
Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.
3 min readAccounts ReceivableAccounts receivable: everything you need to know
Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is a wire transfer?
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.
2 min readPaymentsWhat is an EFT payment?
Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.
4 min readFinanceHow to chase an overdue invoice
See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a risk-free interest rate?
Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.
2 min readInvoicingWhen Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?
At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.
2 min readBusiness ManagementROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?
Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsHow do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat is the debt-to-capital ratio?
Explores the ins and outs of debt-to-capital ratio analysis.
3 min readFinanceWhen, why & how to use proforma invoices
Learn if proforma invoices could help you reduce your admin.
2 min readFinanceAutomatic reconciliation: pros and cons
Explore the advantages and disadvantages of automated reconciliation tools.