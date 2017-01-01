Skip to content
What is purchase requisition?

Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.

3 min readFinance

What are the different dividend policy types?

Understand the differences between the four main dividend policy types.

4 min readFinance

The small business guide to purchase orders

Everything you need to know about purchase orders, plus a free template.

2 min readFinance

How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

2 min readFinance

What is supply chain finance?

Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.

4 min readFinance

Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

3 min readFinance

Debt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?

Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.

2 min readFinance

What is reverse factoring?

Our comprehensive guide to reverse invoice discounting.

3 min readFinance

How to charge interest on unpaid invoices

Our guide on how to collect unpaid invoices from customers. Read on for more.

2 min readAccountants

What is a profit and loss account?

Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.

2 min readAccountants

A small business guide to debt reduction strategies

Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.

2 min readFinance

Net Profit Margin

Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.

2 min readFinance

What Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?

Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.

3 min readFinance

How financial projections can help your business

Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.

PDFRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

3 min readFinance

What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

4 min readCash flow

Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

3 min readSubscription

What does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?

Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.

3 min readPayments

What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min readPayments

A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses

Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.

