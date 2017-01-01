Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

2 min readGlobal Payments

What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide...

2 min readAccountants

What does net 30 mean in finance?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

3 min readFinance

Small business guide to building the balance sheet

What is a balance sheet is & what does it tell you about your financial health?

3 min readCash flow

10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales