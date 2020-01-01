Finance
2 min readFinanceWhat is the debt-to-capital ratio?
Explores the ins and outs of debt-to-capital ratio analysis.
2 min readFinanceAutomatic reconciliation: pros and cons
Explore the advantages and disadvantages of automated reconciliation tools.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is purchase requisition?
Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.
3 min readFinanceWhat are the different dividend policy types?
Understand the differences between the four main dividend policy types.
2 min readFinanceWhat is supply chain finance?
Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.
3 min readFinanceDebt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?
Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.
3 min readFinanceIs your business ready for Making Tax Digital (MTD)?
Making Tax Digital makes it easier for businesses to get taxes right.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a PSP (payment service provider)?
What do payment service providers do? Read on to find out.
3 min readFinanceCommon mistakes to avoid when opening a business bank account
Explore common mistakes to avoid when setting up a business bank account.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a profit and loss account?
Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.
2 min readAccountantsA small business guide to debt reduction strategies
Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.
3 min readFinanceHow financial projections can help your business
Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.
2 min readAccountantsHow to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)
Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.
4 min readCash flowHow to prepare and manage a cash flow statement
Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Net Profit Margin
Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.
3 min readFinanceHow Much is VAT in the UK?
What is the VAT rate in the UK? Find out with our simple guide.
2 min readCash flowUnderstanding the cash flow margin formula
Get more information about how to do a cash flow margin calculation.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?
Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.
3 min readSubscriptionWhat does revenue recognition mean for SaaS businesses?
Explore the importance of the revenue recognition principle for SaaS businesses.
3 min readPaymentsWhat is a payment processor?
Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.
3 min readPaymentsWhat is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses
Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.