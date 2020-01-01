Finance
2 min readFinanceBurn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Find out how much cash your business is burning through
2 min readFinanceWhat is fintech?
Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is a growing perpetuity?
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
2 min readFinanceFinding the best online invoice tool
Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process
2 min readFinanceWhat is portfolio diversification?
Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Venture Debt?
Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies
2 min readFinanceWhat is return on equity (ROE)?
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
2 min readFinanceWhat are negative interest rates?
Negative interest rates are interest rates that fall below 0%
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
2 min readAccountantsWhat is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
2 min readFinanceWhat is terminal value?
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
2 min readFinanceWhat is VaR (value at risk)?
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
2 min readFinanceWhat Is an Aged Debtors Report?
Aged debtors reports are totalled lists of all your business’s unpaid invoices
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the liquidity coverage ratio?
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
2 min readFinanceWhat is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is penetration pricing?
Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Revenue Run Rate?
Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is the Cost of Sales?
The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.
2 min readFinanceProfit and Loss Statement Template
Learn how to make a P&L statement with our profit and loss template for the UK.
2 min readFinanceGuide to real-time gross settlement (RTGS)
RTGS is a funds transfer system enabling instant money/securities transfers.
3 min readFinanceHow to Write a Late Payment Email
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
4 min readInvoicingHow small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020
Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.
2 min readFinanceInvoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a billing cycle?
Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.