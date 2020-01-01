Skip to content
2 min readFinance

Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min readFinance

What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

2 min readFinance

What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min readFinance

Finding the best online invoice tool

Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process

2 min readFinance

What is portfolio diversification?

Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide

2 min readFinance

What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min readFinance

What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min readFinance

What are negative interest rates?

Negative interest rates are interest rates that fall below 0%

2 min readFinance

What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes

2 min readAccountants

What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min readFinance

What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min readFinance

What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min readFinance

What Is an Aged Debtors Report?

Aged debtors reports are totalled lists of all your business’s unpaid invoices

2 min readAccountants

What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min readFinance

What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?

Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.

2 min readAccountants

What is penetration pricing?

Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.

2 min readFinance

What Is Revenue Run Rate?

Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.

2 min readFinance

What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

2 min readFinance

Profit and Loss Statement Template

Learn how to make a P&L statement with our profit and loss template for the UK.

2 min readFinance

Guide to real-time gross settlement (RTGS)

RTGS is a funds transfer system enabling instant money/securities transfers.

3 min readFinance

How to Write a Late Payment Email

Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.

4 min readInvoicing

How small businesses need to be using fintech in 2020

Experts across the industry shared their fintech advice for small businesses.

2 min readFinance

Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min readFinance

What is a billing cycle?

Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.

