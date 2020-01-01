Finance
3 min readFinanceHow to create a waterfall chart in Excel
Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet
3 min readFinanceWhat is interest rate parity (IRP)?
Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Angel Financing?
Navigate the complex world of angel financing for entrepreneurs, right here
2 min readFinanceWhat is an unpresented cheque?
Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank
2 min readFinanceWhat is a credit sale?
A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale
2 min readFinanceWhat is a lump-sum payment?
A lump-sum payment is a portion of your pension that you can take upfront
2 min readFinanceWhat is a letter of credit?
A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank
2 min readFinanceWhat are the types of negotiable instruments?
What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here
2 min readFinanceInsurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?
Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life
2 min readFinanceWhat is counterparty risk?
Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations
3 min readFinanceFinancial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?
Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business
2 min readFinanceWhat is a floating charge?
Understand everything you need to know about floating charges and fixed charges
2 min readFinanceHow to negotiate a low credit card rate
Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here
2 min readFinanceCall vs. put option: what’s the difference?
Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option
3 min readFinanceWhat is a fixed interest rate?
Find out how a fixed interest rate can help make your outgoings more predictable
2 min readFinanceA guide to sinking funds
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
2 min readFinanceWhat is mezzanine financing?
Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses
2 min readFinanceWhat is a debenture?
Learn about debentures and how they can help businesses secure extra funding
2 min readFinanceWhat is forward rate?
Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is compound interest?
Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster