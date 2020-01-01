Skip to content
Finance

3 min readFinance

How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min readFinance

What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

3 min readFinance

What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

2 min readFinance

What Is Angel Financing?

Navigate the complex world of angel financing for entrepreneurs, right here

2 min readFinance

What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

2 min readFinance

What is a unit trust?

A unit trust is a form of open-ended group investment

2 min readFinance

What is a credit sale?

A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale

2 min readFinance

What is a lump-sum payment?

A lump-sum payment is a portion of your pension that you can take upfront

2 min readFinance

What is a letter of credit?

A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank

2 min readFinance

What is leverage ratio?

Find out how debt measures up with the leverage ratio

2 min readFinance

What are the types of negotiable instruments?

What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here

2 min readFinance

Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?

Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life

2 min readFinance

What is counterparty risk?

Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations

3 min readFinance

Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?

Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business

3 min readFinance

What is intrinsic value?

Learn why intrinsic value is so important for investors

2 min readFinance

What is a floating charge?

Understand everything you need to know about floating charges and fixed charges

2 min readFinance

How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min readFinance

Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?

Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option

3 min readFinance

What is a fixed interest rate?

Find out how a fixed interest rate can help make your outgoings more predictable

2 min readFinance

A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min readFinance

What is mezzanine financing?

Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses

2 min readFinance

What is a debenture?

Learn about debentures and how they can help businesses secure extra funding

2 min readFinance

What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min readFinance

What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

