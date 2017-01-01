Finance
2 min readPaymentsWhat is an EFT payment?
Explore the EFT payment method in more detail with our comprehensive guide.
4 min readFinanceHow to chase an overdue invoice
See our overdue invoice letter template, right here.
3 min readFinanceA guide to start-up business funding in Australia
Find out how to finance a start-up company in Australia, right here.
4 min readFinanceSmall business grants in Australia
Find out more about Australian government small business grants.
2 min readInvoicingWhat is a tax invoice?
Find out how to produce a tax invoice for your customers with our guide.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a risk-free interest rate?
Risk-free interest rate is a theoretical return on an investment with zero risk.
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
What is a good debt-to-equity ratio? Get the lowdown with our simple guide.
2 min readInvoicingWhen Should Your Business Issue an Invoice?
At what point should your business issue an invoice? Read on to learn more.
2 min readBusiness ManagementROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?
Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsHow do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat is the debt-to-capital ratio?
Explores the ins and outs of debt-to-capital ratio analysis.
2 min readFinanceAutomatic reconciliation: pros and cons
Explore the advantages and disadvantages of automated reconciliation tools.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is purchase requisition?
Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is purchase requisition?
Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.
3 min readCash flowManaging cash flow in a crisis
Tips for keeping cash flow steady in times of crisis.
2 min readFinanceWhat is supply chain finance?
Find out everything you need to know with our supply chain finance definition.
3 min readFinanceDebt vs. equity financing: what’s the best choice for your business?
Answers to all your questions about debt vs. equity financing.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does net 30 mean in finance?
Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.
3 min readFinanceInvoice payment terms in Australia
Find out more about invoice payment terms in Australia with our helpful guide.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a profit and loss account?
Read on to find out more about the importance of profit and loss statements.
2 min readAccountantsA small business guide to debt reduction strategies
Our comprehensive guide to debt reduction strategies for small business.
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Net Profit Margin
Our comprehensive guide to using net profit margin formulas.
3 min readFinanceHow financial projections can help your business
Want to learn how to make financial projections for small business? Here’s how.