2 min readAccountantsWhat is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
2 min readCash flowWhat is terminal value?
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
2 min readFinanceWhat is VaR (value at risk)?
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the liquidity coverage ratio?
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
2 min readFinanceWhat is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Revenue Run Rate?
Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
3 min readGrowthStart-Up Business Loans for Australia
Business start-up loans can help you get your business off the ground.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Create an Invoice
Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...
3 min readFinanceHow to Write a Late Payment Email
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.
2 min readFinanceInvoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?
Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a billing cycle?
Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.
2 min readFinanceWhat is annual contract value (ACV)?
Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio
Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.
2 min readAccountantsAccounts payable: everything you need to know
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Calculate Principal Payment
Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.
3 min readFinanceWhat Is Break-Even Analysis?
Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.
2 min readFinanceWhat is capital budgeting?
Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.
3 min readFinanceWhat are intangible assets?
Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.
2 min readFinanceThe importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.
2 min readFinanceHow does EBITDA help with financial management?
EBITDA is used to measure the financial health and stability of your business.
3 min readFinanceHow to implement value-based pricing
Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.
3 min readGlobal PaymentsTop 10 international payment gateways
Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.
3 min readAccounts ReceivableAccounts receivable: everything you need to know
Understand accounts receivable in more depth with GoCardless.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat is a wire transfer?
Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.