Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

2 min readFinance

How to calculate an effective annual interest rate

How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate

2 min readFinance

How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business

Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!

2 min readFinance

What is LIBOR?

Learn how the LIBOR rate determines the interests banks charge on loans

2 min readFinance

What is an inflection point?

Learn more about how inflection points can determine a company’s survival

2 min readBusiness Management

What is ethical investing?

Learn how ethical investing can influence investors’ decision

2 min readFinance

What Is Cross Elasticity of Demand?

Learn more about the relevance of cross elasticity of demand

2 min readFinance

What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?

What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?

2 min readFinance

What are ordinary shares?

What are the pros and cons of investing in ordinary shares?

2 min readFinance

Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?

Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works

2 min readFinance

What is net working capital?

Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital

2 min readFinance

What is operating income?

How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies

2 min readFinance

What does ceteris paribus mean?

Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics

2 min readFinance

What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min readFinance

Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min readFinance

How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

2 min readFinance

What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min readFinance

What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min readFinance

What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

3 min readFinance

How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min readFinance

What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

3 min readPayments

3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

3 min readFinance

What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

2 min readFinance

What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

2 min readFinance

What is a unit trust?

A unit trust is a form of open-ended group investment